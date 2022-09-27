Prophet's birthday: UAE announces paid leave for private sector

Dragons, giant paper planes soar over Dubai, snow covers UAE landmarks as artists reimagine the Emirates
What if the Emirates had a snowy winter or the Burj Khalifa towering amidst lush greenery?
UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Saturday, October 8, 2022 will be a paid leave for the private sector on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.
In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.
While this does not mean a long weekend for those who get Saturday-Sunday off, it will be a welcome relief for those working on Saturdays. This public holiday will be followed by two more, which will round off the list of official breaks for the year 2022.
The remaining two public holidays will be in honour of Commemoration Day and the UAE National Day. Since these dates fall on December 1, 2 and 3 with December 4 being a Sunday, this would translate into the last four-day weekend of the year.
ALSO READ:
What if the Emirates had a snowy winter or the Burj Khalifa towering amidst lush greenery?
Emirati graduates will be employed at the hospital across different departments, including nursing, doctors, administration and more
Sheikh Hamdan's stunning video records an unmissable celestial event as the planet will not be this close for another 107 years
International Fund for Houbara Conservation showcases live birds to create awareness about their role in Arab heritage
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi announces at Adihex that falconers can obtain the licence through TAMM platform
Apart from staying permanently in the country, he can work and study there, enrol in the public health care scheme, sponsor relatives to visit
The recently launched initiative aims to encourage the emirate's residents to adopt more sustainable practices
The 'self-guidance' service is available in 16 languages