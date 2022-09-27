Prophet's birthday: UAE announces paid leave for private sector

The notice was issued by Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

By Web Desk Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 4:11 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 4:23 PM

UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Saturday, October 8, 2022 will be a paid leave for the private sector on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.

While this does not mean a long weekend for those who get Saturday-Sunday off, it will be a welcome relief for those working on Saturdays. This public holiday will be followed by two more, which will round off the list of official breaks for the year 2022.

The remaining two public holidays will be in honour of Commemoration Day and the UAE National Day. Since these dates fall on December 1, 2 and 3 with December 4 being a Sunday, this would translate into the last four-day weekend of the year.

