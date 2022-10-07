Free parking in Dubai for Prophet Muhammad's birthday holiday

Hotels and resorts across the country have come up with some great deals for the long break to help residents, visitors have a memorable Eid
All public parking areas in Dubai, except multi-level terminals, will be free of charge on Saturday, October 8, on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), authorities confirmed to Khaleej Times.
Earlier in the day, authorities in Abu Dhabi announced free toll and parking on the day. Sharjah, too, announced free parking in most areas.
In most Islamic countries the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.
Saturday, October 8, is an official paid holiday for all public and private sector employees in the UAE.
ALSO READ:
Hotels and resorts across the country have come up with some great deals for the long break to help residents, visitors have a memorable Eid
Explore the Capital with a luxurious getaway
This guide will help residents plan their travel and vacations abroad
This year, Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1
This year, the fountain area at Dubai Mall will be open strictly only for restaurant guests who have to make their reservations in advance
Comprehensive precautionary measures are in place for the celebrations
Heavy rush is expected on the streets on Friday
The UAE to welcome 2022 with five world records