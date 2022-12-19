UAE: Police launches new campaign to prevent drug abuse

Parents have been asked to monitor children and their online activities

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 9:23 AM

Fujairah Police has launched an awareness campaign called 'We are all together to combat drugs'.

The campaign will run till December end and aims to educate the community on the dangers of drug abuse, and its effects on health.

Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Rashid Al Saadi, Deputy Director of the Anti Narcotics Department in Fujairah Police says that social media accounts are constantly trying to lure young people to addiction. He asks parents to monitor children and their activities online.

Al Saadi added that the campaign was defined in accordance with strategies of the emirate, which includes raising security awareness of residents to prevent crime.

Captain Tariq Saeed Al Dhanhani, Head of Media and Public Relations Department at Fujairah Police, said that the campaign aims to intensify awareness programmes on social media platforms to remind community members of anti-drug laws.

He added that awareness sessions will be conducted for all. They will be on the importance of how families should come together to prevent drug abuse.

