Dubai court reduces sentence from jail time to Dh30,000 fine for drug user

The Dubai Appeal Court amended a ruling issued by a court of first instance against a 28-year-old Arab man.
He was accused of drug abuse for the fourth time, sentenced to two years in prison and asked to pay a fine of Dh100,000
The accused appeared before the court, asking for clemency after expressing his remorse.
The court was satisfied with the evidence of conviction, but decided to apply the law that is most suitable for the accused, which is Federal Decree Law No. 30 of 2021. This reduced the penalty to imprisonment for a period of no less than three months or a fine of no less than Dh20,000.
The court decided to reduce his sentence to a fine of Dh30,000.
