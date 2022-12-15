Dubai: Two men assault each other at workplace; fined Dh3,000

That's not the Moon, it's Planet Earth: First images from lander carrying UAE's Rashid Rover released
Two men were fined by the criminal court in Dubai for assaulting each other at a workplace.
According to the case files, a financial dispute between the two escalated - first into a verbal altercation, then into assault - inside the headquarters of a company. The managers called the police, who arrived at the scene and issued a report.
The first defendant denied any accusations, saying that he went to the headquarters of the company of the other man to demand some money he was due, and that he had assaulted him.
The second defendant stated that he was surprised by the arrival of the first, and that he caused chaos in the workplace and assaulted him even when he was asked to remain calm.
The Public Prosecution referred them to the court, which ruled that each of them be fined Dh3,000.
