Dubai’s Rental Disputes Centre settles 100,000 rental lawsuits in 9 years

by Issac John Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 4:59 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 5:06 PM

Dubai’s Rental Disputes Centre (RDC), which developed the world’s first smart judicial rental system, has settled 100,000 rental lawsuits in nine years of service, enhancing the investor community’s confidence in the laws and legislative system of the emirate.

Those settled lawsuits represent 1.9 per cent of the 5.2 million registered contracts valued at Dh654 billion.

The number of lawsuits registered in the centre to date has reached 103,975 rental lawsuits, divided between 92,732 primary and 11,243 appeal lawsuits, of which 100,000 lawsuits have been settled, comprising 96 per cent of the cases registered at the centre, said the RDC, which is the judicial arm of Dubai Land Department (DLD).

Judge Abdulqader Mousa, director of RDC, said the centre worked diligently and tirelessly with its qualified national cadres and harnessed its material resources, particularly technical ones, to keep pace with global developments and chart a strategic path that would define the future of litigation, consistent with the visions and directions of the emirate to consolidate its position on the regional and global arena as the premier real estate destination for investors.

“We are proud to have developed the world’s first smart judicial rental system and made it available to litigants, whether inside or outside the country, based on a sustainable methodology, a pioneering real estate and rental model, an environment that incubates innovation and effective governance, and as part of Dubai Land Department’s strategic vision,” said Mousa.

RDC’s achievements, initiatives, results and figures are a testament to the center’s quality and professionalism, which contributed our enabling of a streamlined system for resolving rental disputes with high accuracy and facilitation, Mousa added.

“We affirm that our journey continues with development and excellence in line with the approach of our wise leadership to become an active player in achieving and translating the ‘Principles of the 50’ aimed at creating the best economy in the world in the coming years.”

RDC has been launching initiatives that aim to achieve its vision of being the first international reference in resolving real estate disputes. These initiatives include the Rental Disputes System, the world’s first smart judicial rental system specialised in managing rental cases, including their registration, resolution, issuance of judgments, and implementation. This system, launched in 2015, accelerated the accuracy of litigation and is available to litigants, whether inside or outside the country.

The Smart Judge application, introduced in 2016, is the world’s first smart application for judicial advice. It provides more than 100 interactive scenarios for rental lawsuits in which a guiding judgment is issued for customers. Other initiatives include the ‘Yad Al Khair Committee; the remote litigation system; the Rental Good Conduct Certificate; and the first ‘Court Probe,’ CP1.

“The speed and accuracy of litigation can be inferred through the index of the average duration of first-instance lawsuits, which is 10 days, and the average duration of appeal lawsuits, which is 14 days,” added Mousa.

The average duration of execution of rental judgments and decisions in 2013 reached 10 days while the average duration of execution of rental Judgments and decisions for 2022 is four days as the rate of execution of rental Judgments and decisions reached 97 per cent.

“This reflects positively on the convenience and satisfaction of the customer and shortens the period of completion and closing of execution lawsuits,” said Mousa.

