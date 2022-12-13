Dubai: Drug addict replaces sample with brother's before testing; jailed

He is sentenced to one year in prison and fined Dh10,000 for violating periodic examination procedures

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 8:47 AM

A young man replaced a sample to be given for drug testing with his brother's. He has been convicted by the criminal court in Dubai.

According to the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the accused went to provide the sample for drug testing at a specified date, which he had previously agreed to honour.

Before taking the sample, police searched him and found a large medical needle on his person, containing the sample belonging to his brother. He admitted that he was planning to replace his sample with the one he had brought with him since he had drugs in his system and did not want to be found out.

After examining the case, the Court of First Instance ruled that he pay a fine of Dh10,000 on the charge of abuse, and that he spend one year in prison on the charge of violating the rules and procedures of periodic examination.

