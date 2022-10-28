Dubai Police arrest notorious drug dealer ‘The Bat’

He was caught with nearly 200kg of narcotics in a 10-day operation

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 12:59 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 2:19 PM

Dubai Police officers have arrested a notorious drug dealer known as 'The Bat’ in a 10-day operation.

According to the police, 'The Bat’ is one of the most cunning international drug dealers who had been operating in disguise in the emirate.

He was found to be the right-hand man in a major international drug syndicate. He was also the second-in-command in a criminal gang that sold and promoted drugs in the UAE through social media platforms.

The total quantity of drugs found in his possession amounted to nearly 200kg. He also owned two vehicles in Dubai — one was used for his daily operations and the other served as storage for illegal substances.

The Bat's illegal drug operations in Dubai came to light after anti-narcotics officers arrested a number of Asian dealers and located several hidden packages of narcotics.

Through their interrogations of the suspects, the Dubai Police found out that a third-party dealer had been distributing massive amounts of narcotics as part of an international syndicate.

This notorious dealer turned out to be The Bat, but the suspects never knew his identity, according to Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, acting director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics.

A special task force formed for the operation managed to track him down. When The Bat — a man in his 30s — was caught red-handed, he pretended to be a mere drug addict; however, the officers identified him.

