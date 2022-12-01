UAE: Police announce National Day parade, ask motorists to avoid route

Pakistan-UAE is one of the busiest air routes as South Asian nationals account for the second largest expatriate community in the UAE – totalling around 1.6 million
UAE is all set to celebrate the 51st National Day on December 2, and the seven emirates are organising concerts, family-friendly activities and fireworks mark the occasion. The streets are dotted with flags and lights heralding the day.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command has announced to carry out the National Day parade on Thursday, December 1, from 8am to 11am on the Qawasim Corniche.
The parade will witness the movement of military units and the closure of the road leading to the Qawasim Corniche. Ras Al Khaimah Police urged motorists to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.
The police will also intensify patrols to facilitate smooth traffic flow to minimise jams on all internal and external roads of the emirate.
RAK Police has completed its readiness for the celebrations, as 104 security and civil patrols will be present in all parts of the emirate to monitor the security situation closely during the celebrations.
A top official at Ras Al Khaimah said that the patrols will be deployed in all vital areas, such as parks, markets, public places, celebration sites, and gathering points for the masses.
He urged the public to adhere to the general and traffic controls of the Ministry of Interior and not to drive recklessly on the roads, obliterating vehicle plate numbers, following discipline and maintaining order, and police and security instructions.
He invites all citizens and residents in the emirate to attend and participate in the national march activities.
The UAE is celebrating the National Day from December 1 until December 4 and all public and private sector offices will remain closed to honour its people and celebrate the country's achievement.
