UAE: 3 ways to spend the upcoming long weekend

The third — and presumably final — season of Four More Shots Please! has its cringey moments, but is also breezy-easy time pass with a smattering of nuances and an open-ended finale
National Day spirit
This UAE National Day, the country is gearing up to give residents and visitors the best celebrations, as the long weekend approaches once again. Mercato Mall, located in Jumeirah, is lining up with interesting décor, entertainment, and activities, starting from December 2 until December 4, 2022. Take friends and family as you enjoy live entertainment, roaming musical bands, flash mob dances, live museum, and cultural activities such as Ayyala dance, falconry, coffee and dates serving, henna, and creative kids’ workshops. For more details visit www.mercatoshoppingmall.com.
Football frenzy
As the FIFA matches continue and fans are gripped with excitement, Expo City Dubai is bringing a new Fan City 2022. Located at the Jubilee Park and Al Wasl Plaza, the Jubilee Park Fan Zone started on November 20, and the Al Wasl Fan Zone will start on December 3. Fans will have giant screens, delicious food, and non-stop football entertainment with a family-friendly vibe. The venue is open until December 18 allowing fans to cheer for their favourite teams at their own comfort. Tickets start from Dh30. For more information, visit dubai.platinumlist.net.
Staycation mode on
As the long weekend arrives, we want nothing more than to relax and escape the city buzz. This National Day, visit DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island with a special Brunch and Stay package for Dh 1,121, starting with an Islander’s brunch from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday at the Vespa & Brasserie Terrace, and a complimentary breakfast the following morning and late checkout at 5pm. The stunning property, located in Ras Al Khaimah, is 50 minutes away from the pool and has tonnes of entertainment for the little ones with a bouncing castle, kid’s swimming pool, kids club, and an extensive outdoor playground. For more information and reservations, call +971 7 203 0000 or e-mail: reservations_dtmarjan@hilton.com.
