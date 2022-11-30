UAE National Day holidays: Free entry announced for popular attractions

Authority will organise several fun-filled activities, including traditional games, competitions, food corner, folkloric performances, and a maritime parade

By WAM Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 5:33 PM

Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has announced free entry to its museums in celebration of the UAE's 51st National Day and Commemoration Day on December 1 and 2.

Additionally, SMA will be hosting an array of entertaining and educational activities for members of the public from all age groups.

Activities marking the occasions, that are presented in Arabic and English languages will take place on December 2 at Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn), Sharjah Maritime Museum and Hisn Khor Fakkan.

The fun-filled activities comprise traditional games and competitions, food corner, folkloric performances, and a maritime parade.

On December 2, the events at Sharjah Maritime Museum will kick off at 14:30 with a maritime parade followed by a number of activities between 16:30 and 22:00 that include workshops, Emirati traditional games and drum band shows.

Moreover, activities that run between 16:30 and 21:00 at Hisn Khor Fakkan and between 16:30 and 20:00 at Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn) offer visitors henna designs, photo booth, and a taste of UAE heritage.

ALSO READ: