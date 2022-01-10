UAE: Police airlift tourist who went missing during mountain hike in RAK

The man was found climbing the mountain in a difficult-to-reach location

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 10 Jan 2022, 10:49 AM

The National Search and Rescue Centre, in coordination with the Ras Al Khaimah Police, rescued a 50-year-old South African tourist after losing his way in Jabal Al Ahqab, Ras Al Khaimah, on Sunday evening.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police's operations room received a report about a man missing in the rugged mountainous area near Deira Qada’a in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The police reached the site but had to call the aid of the National Rescue of Ministery of the interior, as the man was found hiking the mountain in a difficult-to-reach location.

An official from Ras Al Khaimah police said that the National Center for Search and Rescue team scanned the whole area and managed to spot the man and airlifted him by a helicopter.

He was transferred to Saqr Hospital, where he received necessary treatment and was discharged today morning.

The police said that the whole rescue operation was carried out with the strict implementation of all the precautionary and preventive measures related to the Covid-19.

