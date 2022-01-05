UAE: Ras Al Khaimah extends 50% discount on traffic fines until January 17

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 10:01 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 10:07 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Polcie have announced the extension of the 50 per cent discount scheme for traffic violations.

Motorists will now be able to avail of the initiative until January 17, 2022.

The discount was scheduled to end on January 3, 2022.

In December 2021, authorities in Ras Al Khaimah announced that motorists in the Emirate can also avail of a 50 per cent discount scheme on traffic fines.

The initiative is part of the Emirate's celebrations of the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

The decision also includes the waiver of black traffic points and vehicles impoundment, while serious traffic violations are excluded.

