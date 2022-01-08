Winter is here: Incredible video shows UAE's Jebel Jais covered in frost as temperatures drop to 5.6°C

Maintenance people report a dramatic rise in calls from distressed tenants since the onset of the new year
Weather
Jebel Jais might be the coolest place in the UAE - literally.
A video shared on social media shows stunning images of the UAE's highest peak, which was covered in frost on Saturday. Temperatures dropped to a chilly 5.6°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Earlier this week, temperatures dipped to 3.4°C in Jebel Jais, the lowest this year.
While snow is a rare phenomenon in other parts of the UAE, Jebel Jais often records near-freezing temperatures during the winter.
In 2020, snow blanketed Jebel Jais, as temperatures dipped below 0°C. It was one of the lowest temperatures recorded in the country.
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather