UAE: Pakistani hero puts up makeshift barriers after rain creates huge hole on roadside; honoured

In a video, the expat is seen gathering pieces of wood and rocks to build the barrier and prevent drivers from possibly falling off the road

Photo Courtesy: Twitter (@MOHRE_UAE)

By Web Desk Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 8:01 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 8:04 PM

Two UAE government entities recently honoured Pakistani expat Abdulaziz Abdulhamid for helping keep road users safe in Sharjah. Both the emirate's police and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation handed him tokens of recognition.

Abdulaziz took the initiative to put up makeshift barriers to warn drivers of a large, dangerous hole on the side of the road, the Sharjah Police said.

When heavy rain hit the country, a patch of sand in the area had sunk and collapsed, creating a hazard for motorists, they added. Upon seeing the situation, Abdulaziz swung into action and used whatever he could find to build some sort of barricade.

In a video that circulated on social media, the expat is seen gathering pieces of wood and rocks to signal a detour and prevent drivers from possibly falling off the road.

“We highly value and appreciate such humane gestures. We cannot thank Abdulaziz enough for what he did; his considerate gesture truly reflects kindness and compassion," said Khalil Al Khoori, Mohre' undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs said, as he received Abdulaziz at the ministry’s premises on Friday.

General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police, honoured Abdulaziz on Thursday morning. "The force is keen on recognising residents who go above and beyond their duties to help the community," he said.

ALSO READ: