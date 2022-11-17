Dubai: Pakistani expat who went viral for controlling traffic honoured by police

New series to explore artificial intelligence, role of and reliance on technology, climate change and space exploration
A Pakistani national, who went viral after managing traffic flow at an intersection in Dubai, has been honoured by the Dubai Police. A video of Abbas Khan Bhatti Khan posted online shows him controlling traffic till the police arrive.
The video shows the resident standing in the middle of a busy junction, as vehicles whiz past him. The traffic signal appears to be non-operational.
Hasan Naqvi posted the video on TikTok, saying: “An act of kindness by a resident of Dubai.”
In another video Naqvi posted, Khan can be heard saying: “I did not do this for fame or money. It was my humanitarian duty and I did it for the sake of God. I thank the Dubai Police for the award and honour.”
Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, honoured Khan during a ceremony.
"The quick action of Abbas Khan reflected his commitment towards the community and contributed to enhancing public safety for road users," Al Marri said.
