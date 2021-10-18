UAE: Now, apply for your Golden Visa at Gitex 2021

Dubai - Officials from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs will guide you through the process

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 18 Oct 2021, 4:12 PM

Visitors to Gitex Global 2021, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, can find out all the details about the application process for obtaining the UAE Golden Visa.

During the five-day exhibition from October 17 to 21, officials from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai will explain the conditions and criteria for Golden Visa and how one can get it.

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa system, extending from five to 10 years, and is automatically renewed. It is granted to investors, entrepreneurs, talented individuals, researchers in science and knowledge, outstanding students, as well journalists, doctors, writers and those with promising abilities.

The GDRFA’s services are being showcased at the Sheikh Saeed Hall. Other available services include smart applications, GDRFA Dubai paperless strategy, citizenship and passport services, among others.

The authority is also organising a series of virtual workshops at the Expo to benefit the public outside the event. Those interested can take part in these workshops via the link available on the GDRFA official Instagram account.

To make the event even more interesting, the GDRFA is broadcasting Expo 2020 Dubai live through a giant screen placed inside its stand, to allow the audience to watch this exceptional event.

Lt-Gen Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director-general of the GDRFA, said the department is showcasing its latest projects and smart services at Gitex.

“This year’s event is different from all other previous editions. It is being held in conjunction with Expo 2020 Dubai, and this will make it much more successful due to the huge volume of participants and the impressive turnout of global experts, decision-makers and specialists from around the world,” Al Marri said.