UAE Golden Visa: Eligibility for long-term residency to be expanded

Golden Visas enable expats to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor.

A string of UAE visa reforms was announced on Sunday as the government introduced 13 of the 50 projects that will be launched this month.

As part of the ‘Projects of the 50’, the entry and residency system has been upgraded to confirm the UAE’s position as an ideal destination for work, investment, entrepreneurship, education and life.

One new regulation expands the Golden Visa eligibility to include managers, CEOs, specialists in science, engineering, health, education, business management and technology. Additionally, the procedure to get the long-term residency has been smoothened for highly skilled and specialised residents, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, pioneers, leading students and graduates.

Residency reforms

Other regulatory changes announced on Sunday include:

>> Extension of business trip permits from three months to six.

>> Sponsorship of parents under the visa of direct family members.

>> One-year residency extension for humanitarian cases.

>> Extension of children’s age limit on parents’ residency from 18 to 25 years.

>> Extension of grace period to exit the country after a job loss or retirement from 30 days to 90-180.

Green Visa, freelancers’ visa

The UAE government also announced a Green Visa, which expands the self-residency status to investors, entrepreneurs, highly skilled individuals, top students and graduates.

It also announced a federal freelancers visa for self-employed workers based in the UAE and overseas in specialised fields such as artificial intelligence, Blockchain and digital currencies.

The UAE Government Media Office said in a statement: “The measures have been introduced to enhance the competitiveness and flexibility of the UAE labour market, facilitate sector growth, spur knowledge transfer and skills development, and create greater stability and security for residents.”

