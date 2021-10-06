UAE Golden Visas issued to more than 500 doctors in Abu Dhabi
The doctors were nominated for their distinguished commitment, responsibility and sacrifice.
UAE Golden Visas have been issued to more than 500 doctors in Abu Dhabi as part of efforts to reinforce the emirate as an incubator of talent and honour the achievements of residents working the healthcare sector, a statement issued on Wednesday said.
The doctors were nominated for their distinguished commitment, responsibility and sacrifice to ensure the health and safety of the community.
Ensuring doctors and their families enjoy long-term residency in the UAE and highlighting the importance of the healthcare sector.
