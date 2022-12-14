UAE: New intersections planned to improve traffic flow on Sharjah roads

These men actively championed and empowered women leaders while supporting them to get board roles
Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Urban Planning Council, on Wednesday, chaired a meeting of the council to discuss issues related to urban planning and the follow-up of infrastructure projects in the Emirates.
The meeting discussed projects to develop road intersections, which can improve the traffic flow in the Emirate, give it a modern urban character that is compatible with the other urban and construction elements, as well as preserve environmental resources.
The council meeting was attended by Sheikh Eng. Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Vice-President and Director of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council; Eng. Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah Department Of Town Planning and Survey; Eng. Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Department Public Works; Eng. Youssef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority; Saeed Sultan Balgio Al Suwaidi; Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority; and Eng. Khalid Al Ali, Secretary General of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council.
