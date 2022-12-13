Sharjah approves residential and vacant lands for 1,500 individuals

Executive Council grants the plan to increase electric vehicle charging stations in the emirate

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 11:17 PM

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, chaired on Tuesday, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC, the meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The SEC approved the second batch granting residential and vacant lands for 2022, including 1,500 beneficiaries. The batch was distributed over 1,100 residential plots and 400 vacant plots.

The Council approved a plan to increase electric vehicle charging stations in Sharjah.

The Council reviewed a presentation on the health insurance system for Sharjah government employees, which included many indicators such as the number of beneficiaries, their increase rates, insurance categories, analytical results, and the rate of consumption of the most prominent insurance benefits.

