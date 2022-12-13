UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: New roundabout opens in residential area; to ease traffic

The new project is implemented as part of the authority's efforts to ease lives of residents

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

By Web Desk

Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 10:47 AM

Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority announced that a new roundabout has opened in the emirate.

It links the Tilal and Al Raqiba areas in the Al Suyoh suburb. According to the authority, the roundabout is now open for traffic.

The new project was implemented as part of the authority's efforts to ease lives of residents in the emirate of Sharjah.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE