UAE: New roundabout opens in residential area; to ease traffic

The new project is implemented as part of the authority's efforts to ease lives of residents

Photo: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 10:47 AM

Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority announced that a new roundabout has opened in the emirate.

It links the Tilal and Al Raqiba areas in the Al Suyoh suburb. According to the authority, the roundabout is now open for traffic.

The new project was implemented as part of the authority's efforts to ease lives of residents in the emirate of Sharjah.

