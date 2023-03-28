UAE: New digital system to cut process of selling impounded vehicles to 45 days

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25 per cent to 102.59
The Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced the launch of a project that would digitise the sale of impounded vehicles, cutting the process to only 45 days.
Majority of operations that are related to selling these vehicles shall be automated, the authorities said. This starts with sorting, auditing, appraisal, judicial approval, and announcement, all the way to transferring the sold vehicles to the buyers' names.
Maj-Gen Ali Alwan, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the project supports their digital transformation strategy, aiming to bolster police work. It will be rolled out in cooperation with strategic partners.
Lt-Col Dr Muhammad Abdullah Al-Bahar, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, explained that previously, the process of selling impounded vehicles took no less than three months. With the digital system, it would take only 45 days.
The project also reduced the number of process channels from seven to only one. Under the scheme, sorting, analysis, and direct electronic auditing will be completed without human intervention. Accreditation by the concerned authorities will be done electronically, thus also reducing paperwork.
