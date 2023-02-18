Watch: Distracted UAE driver crashes into 4WD, spins out of control after jumping red light

This new attraction can accommodate as many as 400 people; entry rate starts at Dh60 per person
Abu Dhabi Police has called on drivers to be more cautious while driving and avoid getting distracted.
The authority uploaded a video online of a serious accident that took place because the driver was distracted.
The video showed a car enter an intersection out of turn, crashing into another car. The car then spun out of control.
The authority has called on motorists to avoid using their phones to browse social networking applications, the internet or take phone calls, reiterating that accidents are a result of motorists losing focus.
Motorists have also been asked to pay attention to pedestrians, signs, and their surroundings to avoid getting into an accident.
The authority also stated that the penalty for jumping a signal is Dh1,000, 12 black points and that their vehicle will be impounded for 30 days.
The vehicle may also be sold after a period of 3 months if the fine has not been paid.
ALSO READ:
This new attraction can accommodate as many as 400 people; entry rate starts at Dh60 per person
Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh15-million grand prize on March 3
Part of the park's proceeds on February 19 will be donated to the relief fund under the Emirates Red Crescent's 'Bridges of Giving' campaign
A place for learning, dialogue and worship, the cultural landmark epitomises the shared values of harmonious coexistence
Meeting discussed the Council's vision and strategy that are aligned with emirate's development priorities, and the role of the media in achieving the economic agenda
Bollywood actor Dino Morea will meet and greet residents during the February 19 event
Total active cases stand at 14,320
The 3 places of worship were named after Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar; Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church; and Moses Ben Maimon, 12th-century Jewish philosopher