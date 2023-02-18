Watch: Distracted UAE driver crashes into 4WD, spins out of control after jumping red light

Abu Dhabi Police has uploaded a video online of a car entering an intersection out of turn, crashing into another car and spinning out of control

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 8:15 AM Last updated: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 8:41 AM

Abu Dhabi Police has called on drivers to be more cautious while driving and avoid getting distracted.

The authority uploaded a video online of a serious accident that took place because the driver was distracted.

The video showed a car enter an intersection out of turn, crashing into another car. The car then spun out of control.

The authority has called on motorists to avoid using their phones to browse social networking applications, the internet or take phone calls, reiterating that accidents are a result of motorists losing focus.

Motorists have also been asked to pay attention to pedestrians, signs, and their surroundings to avoid getting into an accident.

The authority also stated that the penalty for jumping a signal is Dh1,000, 12 black points and that their vehicle will be impounded for 30 days.

The vehicle may also be sold after a period of 3 months if the fine has not been paid.

ALSO READ: