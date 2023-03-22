Up to Dh2,000 fine: Dubai Police seize more than 1,000 vehicles over illegal modifications

Official confirms that the police are carrying out continuous inspection campaigns to penalise drivers who manipulate and modify car engines

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 5:04 PM

Dubai Police confiscated 1,195 vehicles in 2022 that violated traffic laws by being heavily modified with power boosters to increase the engine speed, and disturbing residents. The police also issued fines to 4,533 vehicles in the same area.

Addressing the press conference held at Dubai Police Headquarters, Brigadier General Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, said that traffic police, during inspection campaigns carried out in 2022, impounded 1,079 vehicles and penalised 2,361 for making a change in the vehicle’s engine or the base (chassis) without a licence. The police also impounded 116 vehicles and penalised 2,172 vehicles for causing noise.

He said that Dubai Police patrols are active across the emirate, focusing on curbing these improper behaviours that negatively affect road users, children, the elderly, and patients.

The official confirmed that the Dubai Police are carrying out continuous inspection campaigns to penalise drivers who manipulate and modify vehicle engines.

“They affect the peace of our society, which enjoys security, safety, stability, comfort and quality of life,” he said.

Stats for 2023

Brigadier General Suwaidan stated that since the beginning of 2023, the Dubai Police have seized 250 vehicles and penalised 327 for causing a change in the vehicle's engine. They have also impounded 19 vehicles and violated 230, for driving a vehicle that causes noise.

Parents' role

Brigadier General Suwaidan called on the parents to follow up on their young children and make sure they are aware of the seriousness of this behaviour and its impact on society.

“The role of the family is complementary with the efforts of the police in the field of ensuring traffic safety and providing security and safety for the society” he stressed

Traffic laws

The official indicated that the punishment for changing the vehicle’s engine or the base (chassis) without a licence amounts to a Dh1,000 fine, 12 traffic points, and the vehicle to be seized for 30 days. The punishment for driving a vehicle that causes noise amounts to a Dh2,000 fine and 12 traffic points.

He also explained that dangerous violations include sudden deviation of the vehicle, skipping the red light, exceeding the prescribed speed limit, entering the road without making sure that it is clear, driving a vehicle in a way that endangers his life or the lives of others, loading the light vehicle in a way that poses a danger to people and driving a vehicle with a single-number plate.

ALSO READ: