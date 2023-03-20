Free fuel cards, 50% discount on fines: 7 ways UAE is marking International Day of Happiness

Authorities across the nation attempted to make this day better for everyone by offering benefits

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 7:55 PM

International Happiness Day is marked on March 20, UAE left no stone unturned in giving back to residents and making the most of the occasion.

Authorities across the nation attempted to make this day better for residents by offering them benefits and discounts.

Here are a few ways that the country celebrated:

1. Free bus service for residents

Based on its plan to encourage mass transportation, Rak Transport Authority (RAKTA), and the operator of the internal public transport service, the Arabia Bus Company, launched the 'Free Transportation' initiative for all public bus users in Ras Al Khaimah.

The public bus service covers four main routes in the emirate, which are the red route, the blue route, the green route, and the purple route.

Eng Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, General Manager of RAKTA, explained that the Authority seeks, through its launch of many initiatives, to encourage the residents and visitors of Ras Al Khaimah to use mass transportation in their daily trips and commutes, which is the ideal option to reach their various destinations.

2. 50% fine discount for residents

Residents who may have incurred some general violations in Ras Al Khaimah can get a 50 per cent discount on fines for a limited period.

The Ras Al Khaimah Public Service Department (RAKPSD) announced that it is offering the discount in celebration of International Happiness Day. It will run for three days, from March 20 to 22.

This scheme will apply to offences that fall under the RAKPSD, including environmental violations.

It will cover littering, throwing trash in public areas, smoking in non-designated areas, as well as toll gate violations for trucks.

3. Rewards for public transport users

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) sent short text messages containing links through which residents could obtain rewards such as nol credit, parking credit, and promotional cards usable at metro stations.

4. Entertainment for residents, visitors

RTA Dubai also put out another initiative called 'Happiness Days Out'. This was undertaken in partnership with radio stations, and allowed residents to spend a full day of entertainment in tourist locations and attractions in Dubai.

5. Cinema entry cards, gift cards

The Roads and Transport Authority Dubai gave out 'Happiness Cards'.

These cards involved distributing 300 Reel Cinema entry cards and gift vouchers from Majid Al Futtaim. The cards were given to customers by Customer Happiness Centres managers after the completion of transactions.

6. Cards for rule-abiding drivers

In another initiative for March 20, RTA awarded 'Committed Drivers'.

In this, the top 10 drivers who completed 10 years without committing any traffic violations were offered cards from Majid Al Futtaim Group.

7. Free fuel cards given to motorists

On the occasion of International Happiness Day today, Abu Dhabi Police and Adnoc gave back to 20 motorists in an initiative to encourage road safety.

In a video uploaded on the authority's Facebook account, policemen are seen pulling over motorists. Members of the Happiness Patrol then hand out the card and gift, instantly putting a bright smile on the receivers' face.

The authority gave out petrol cards by Adnoc and a 'gift of happiness' to traffic-compliant drivers. The Police attempted to spread happiness among motorists and within the authority by sending out the Happiness Patrol and giving back.

