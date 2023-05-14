UAE: Nepalese expat becomes Mahzooz draw's 10th 'guaranteed' millionaire

Pak embassy in Abu Dhabi hosts delegates of FinTech companies
The 128th edition of the Mahzooz draw saw the 10th 'guaranteed' winner of Dh1 million, as part of its recently launched prizes, and saw 1,040 participants take home Dh1,455,750 in prize money.
While the top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 16 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh12,500 each. 1,023 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
As part of Mahzooz's revamped prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 128th draw awarded Surya from Nepal the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1,000,000.
To stand a chance of winning, participants can enter the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9pm. Participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water for Dh35, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000, and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1,000,000 every week to a 'guaranteed' millionaire-to-be.
