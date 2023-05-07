UAE: Indian expat wins 9th 'guaranteed' Dh1 million prize money in latest Mahzooz draw

Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed at least 129 people in the African country
Mahzooz has crowned its most recent millionaire as part of its recently launched prizes that saw 1,159 participants take home a total of Dh1,487,750 in prize money.
While the top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 27 participants matched four out of five numbers, and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, winning Dh7,407 each. 1,131 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
The 127th draw, as part of Mahzooz's revamped prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, saw Shahabaz from India take home the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 milloon.
The rules of participation in the draw remain the same, and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9pm. For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw: consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000, and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1,000,000 every week to a 'guaranteed' millionaire-to-be.
