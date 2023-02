UAE residents alert: You may see military vehicles on roads today

The authority urges public not to post or circulate rumours

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 9:51 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 10:04 AM

A security exercise being carried out in the UAE will see the movement of military vehicles and helicopters, the police have said.

Taking to social media, the Ras Al Khaimah Police urged residents to give way to the vehicles participating in the exercise.

The police also urged residents to not post or circulate rumours and to obtain information from official sources only.

