UAE: K9 dogs of RAK Police solve 3,475 crimes in 2022

Official says that as the canines' sense of smell is 50 times better than that of humans, they are useful in detecting missing persons, narcotics

Photos: RAK Police Twitter

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 8:40 AM

One of the best units of Ras Al Khaimah Police conducts their investigations on four legs.

Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Muhammad Abdullah, Head of the Security Inspection Department at the General Department of Police Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police has confirmed that their k9 dogs solved 3,475 crimes in 2022.

The successful missions that these dogs went on involved providing security at events, guarding, and tracing and detecting drugs.

He stressed the pivotal role of police k9 unit in combating crime, through guarding and other operations, thus enhancing security and safety.

He added that Ras Al Khaimah Police pay special attention to sniffing dogs. Their health and therapeutic environment is taken care of and trainers are chosen according to approved standards. The dogs are enrolled in training courses that put them through field exercises based on scenarios that simulate potential criminal cases. The canines are well-trained to investigate and uncover forensic evidence as quickly as possible.

"The dogs can swiftly locate drugs, as their sense of smell is 50 times stronger than that of humans. They can also help detect missing persons, narcotics, fugitives, stolen items, and search for corpses during natural or man-made disasters," he said.

ALSO READ: