Emirati squad rescues two men trapped under rubble for nine days after Turkey earthquake

Official says that the place is being surveyed by the police dog unit (K9) to ensure that there are no other survivors

Emirati search-and-rescue teams have saved two men in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, nine days after the devastating earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people in the region.

Colonel Khaled Al Hammadi, Commander of the Emirati Search and Rescue in Turkey, announced that the efforts of Emirati squads, in cooperation with their French counterpart, succeeded in saving two people as part of UAE's 'Gallant Knight/2' operation to support the victims of the earthquake.

The two men are 19 and 21 years old, and were rescued nine days after they were buried under the rubble.

Al Hammadi noted that the area is being surveyed by the police dog unit (k9) of the Belarusian team, followed by another survey of the area by the Emirati team to ensure there are no other survivors.

He indicated that there is still hope of finding survivors. He also pointed out that the teams' efforts have contributed to saving many lives during the past few days.

