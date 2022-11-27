UAE Mahzooz Draw: Indian, Pakistani, Filipino expats take home major prize

The draw witnessed a total of 801 participants take home Dh1,576,150 in total prize money

By Web Desk Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 2:00 PM

The weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them.

The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Raymundo from The Philippines, Shahzed from Pakistan, and Deva from India. The winning raffle numbers were 24460892, 24451978 and 24287882 respectively.

Nine participants took home a total of Dh1 million in prize money. They managed to secure Dh111,111 each.

Winners that matched three out of five numbers received the third prize of Dh350 each. There were 789 participants who were a match.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.

The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000.

The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10,000,000.

