UAE Mahzooz draw: Filipino, Palestinian expats share Dh300,000 prize

The top prize of Dh10 million is still up for grabs at next week's draw, as is the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw prize of the same amount

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 4 Dec 2022, 2:31 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Dec 2022, 2:32 PM

Mahzooz's Super Saturday draw witnessed 1,548 participants take home Dh1,829,200 in total prize money.

As many as 33 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000, securing Dh30,303 each. 1,512 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.

The weekly raffle draw saw three expats equally share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Dario and Lucille from the Philippines and Hanna from Palestine.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still up for grabs at the next Super Saturday draws, so is the top prize of Dh10,000,000 at the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw. Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10,000,000.

ALSO READ: