UAE leaders send condolences to Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

Dubai Ruler congratulates newlyweds and wishes them happy and prosperous life
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolence to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sympathies over the death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Saudi king.
A funeral prayer was held on Tuesday at the Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.
