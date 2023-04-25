Sudan crisis: UAE expresses solidarity with Egypt, offers condolences over death of administrative attache

Ministry stresses on importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a cease-fire and returning to political framework

By Wam Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 10:56 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 10:58 PM

The UAE on Tuesday expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Egypt on the death of the assistant administrative attache at its embassy in Khartoum.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a cease-fire, returning to the political framework and dialogue, and moving forward in the transitional phase to reach the desired political and security stability in Sudan, stressing its commitment to work with its partners and the international community to achieve everything that serves the interests of the Sudanese people.

