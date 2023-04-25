Sudan crisis: UAE expresses solidarity with Egypt, offers condolences over death of administrative attache

He, along with a colleague, spent Monday checking their spacesuits for leaks and proper fit verification
The UAE on Tuesday expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Egypt on the death of the assistant administrative attache at its embassy in Khartoum.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a cease-fire, returning to the political framework and dialogue, and moving forward in the transitional phase to reach the desired political and security stability in Sudan, stressing its commitment to work with its partners and the international community to achieve everything that serves the interests of the Sudanese people.
ALSO READ:
He, along with a colleague, spent Monday checking their spacesuits for leaks and proper fit verification
The Emirati-made rover is currently safely stored in a special compartment of a Japanese spacecraft that will attempt a soft landing tomorrow, April 25
The airline apologises for any inconvenience caused to the passengers' travel schedule
A sand plot sold for Dh126 million on Jumeirah Bay Island sets a new record
He praised the outstanding efforts made by Riyadh in carrying out evacuations in cooperation with various countries
10 projects the emirate has achieved that prove it does not recognise the word ‘impossible’
As part of the first phase, aluminium facades will be replaced in 40 buildings in the Emirate
Many of them watched the once-in-a-lifetime launch live on their TV screens, itching to be one of the first to travel on the stunning network