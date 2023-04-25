Sudan crisis: UAE announces evacuation of citizens, needy groups from 19 countries

The country will be hosting the evacuees — mainly women, children, the elderly and sick patients — before they are transferred to their home countries

By Wam Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 5:06 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 5:28 PM

The UAE has evacuated its citizens and other vulnerable groups from Sudan amid the ongoing conflict, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) announced on Tuesday.

During the evacuation to the city of Port Sudan, the UAE offered support to people of 19 different nationalities, who will also be hosted in the Emirates before they are flown to their home countries. Women, children, the elderly, and the sick were among those given priority in the efforts, the ministry added in the statement.

The move comes as part of the UAE's humanitarian drive, seeking to lend a hand to other countries in times of crisis.

The Mofaic affirmed the UAE's commitment to working with its partners and the international community to help the Sudanese people. It also stressed the importance of ramping up efforts to secure a ceasefire and resume dialogues so that peace and political stability could be achieved in Sudan.

