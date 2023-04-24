UAE citizens evacuated from crisis-hit Sudan, foreign minister thanks Saudi Arabia for help

He praised the outstanding efforts made by Riyadh in carrying out evacuations in cooperation with various countries

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

By WAM Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 6:03 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 6:35 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during a phone call with Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, lauded the role of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the process of evacuating UAE nationals from Sudan to the Kingdom.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah for his assistance in evacuating the country's citizens from Sudan, praising the outstanding efforts made by Riyadh in carrying out evacuations in cooperation with various countries.

