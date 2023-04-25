UAE: 13 stranded Sudanese passengers provided temporary hotel stay in Sharjah

Airport authorities transported the travellers to their temporary accommodations and were given all necessary care

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 12:31 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 12:52 PM

Thirteen Sudanese, including families, who were unable to continue their journey due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, were stranded at Sharjah International Airport. The Sharjah Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Team (ECDMT) provided them with support and shelter, ensuring that their needs were met during this difficult time.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Head of ECDMT, said the stranded Sudanese passengers had arrived at Sharjah International Airport in transit from various countries but were unable to continue their journey due to the closure of Khartoum Airport.

The ECDMT team coordinated with airport authorities to check if there were any stranded Sudanese travellers and received information of 13 passengers who landed in Sharjah on April 14 and 15. Upon receiving news of the stranded passengers, the ECDMT immediately moved into action and approached them and offered moral support and care, reassuring them that Sharjah was their home.

They were transported by bus to a hotel in Sharjah, where they received all necessary care and support in cooperation with the Department of Civil Aviation. “The team continues to follow up with their affairs and provide them with the best moral support and care, especially families with children."

Suaad Musa, one of the stranded Sudanese passengers, who had two children with her, expressed her gratitude towards the ECDMT team and Sharjah authorities for their humanitarian gesture.

She said they were in shock and worried about what to do and where to go. "When we were told that all flights in Sudan has been cancelled due to conflict, I started crying and panicking, as I didn't know where to go with two children without enough money in my pocket. An official of Sharjah authority approached me and calmed me down. I started crying again, seeing their humanitarian gesture. They welcomed us and treated us with deep kindness."

Khalifa, another passenger, said that he came from Saudi Arabia and was heading to Khartoum, he was shocked to hear the news, but he didn’t worry because he was sure that the sons of Zayed (referring to Sheikh Zayed) would not leave them stray at the Airport.

The Dubai Airports has also extended support to Sudanese transit passengers who are unable to complete their journey to Khartoum. The passengers' flights were cancelled due to safety considerations arising from the current situation in Sudan. They have been offered temporary accommodation until they are able to travel to Khartoum or they choose to fly to other destinations.

