Dubai: Emirates, flydubai extend flight suspension to Sudan as air strikes continue

At least 97 civilians killed and 365 injured since the fighting in the African nation started

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 8:36 AM

UAE-based airlines Emirates, and flydubai, have announced the extension of flight cancellation to Sudan until April 25 "due to a deteriorating situation of civil unrest" in the country, according to Emirates' website, which was updated on Sunday.

Both Dubai-based airlines had earlier cancelled their flights “to/from Khartoum” from April 15 to 17.

According tot he statement, “Customers connecting on Emirates or flydubai flights to Khartoum will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers.”

Affected customers who have booked with travel agents are being advised to contact them for alternative travel arrangements. “Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum and updates with regards to Emirates operations will be published in due course,” says the UAE-based airline.

Sudan crisis

Sudan's army appeared to gain the upper hand on Sunday in a bloody power struggle with rival paramilitary forces, pounding their bases with air strikes, said witnesses.

At least 97 civilians had been killed and 365 injured since the fighting in Sudan started, said one doctor's group.

The fighting erupted on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's transitional governing Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is deputy head of the council.

It was the first such outbreak since both joined forces to oust veteran Islamist autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019 and was sparked by a disagreement over the integration of the RSF into the military as part of a transition towards civilian rule.

Inputs from Reuters

