UAE airlines announce flight cancellations to Sudan amid ongoing conflict

Flights to Khartoum Airport cancelled from April 15 onwards

Sat 15 Apr 2023, 3:41 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 5:17 PM

UAE-based airlines, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia, have cancelled their flights to Sudan from April 15 to 17 “due to the current situation in the country,” spokespersons of the respective carriers confirmed to Khaleej Times on Saturday.

"Due to the growing situation of civil unrest in the Sudanese capital, Emirates can confirm that all its flights to and from Khartoum are cancelled from April 15 to 17 inclusive. Passengers connecting to Khartoum on these flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. Affected passengers should contact their respective travel agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking options,” said the airline spokesperson, adding: “Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused."

Flights between Dubai and Khartoum International Airport (KRT) by flydubai have also been cancelled from April 15 to 17.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel schedules,” flydubai spokesperson added.

According to reports, Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief, and KRT on Saturday as clashes erupted with the army in an escalating power struggle.

In a statement, the RSF also said they had taken over the airports in the northern city of Merowe and El-Obeid in the west.

Gunfire could be heard in several parts of Khartoum and eyewitnesses reported shooting in adjoining cities.

