Sudan paramilitaries say they have taken control of Khartoum airport

Biden administration "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France" after French president warns European countries on getting caught in the Beijing-Washington standoff over Taiwan
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Force said it had taken control of Khartoum airport Saturday in response to army attacks on its bases.
"The Rapid Support Forces defended themselves in response to the hostile forces inflicting heavy losses" on the regular army, the RSF statement said.
It said its fighters "were able to take control of Merowe airport" north of Khartoum, "expelled attackers on bases in Soba" and "took control of Khartoum airport."
The Sudanese army said that paramilitaries attacked its bases in Khartoum and elsewhere, shortly after the paramilitary said their camps were attacked by the regular army.
Biden administration "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France" after French president warns European countries on getting caught in the Beijing-Washington standoff over Taiwan
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy