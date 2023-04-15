Sudan paramilitaries say they have taken control of Khartoum airport

Army say paramilitaries attack its bases in Khartoum and elsewhere

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Force said it had taken control of Khartoum airport Saturday in response to army attacks on its bases.

"The Rapid Support Forces defended themselves in response to the hostile forces inflicting heavy losses" on the regular army, the RSF statement said.

It said its fighters "were able to take control of Merowe airport" north of Khartoum, "expelled attackers on bases in Soba" and "took control of Khartoum airport."

The Sudanese army said that paramilitaries attacked its bases in Khartoum and elsewhere, shortly after the paramilitary said their camps were attacked by the regular army.