Saudia Airlines flight makes emergency landing in India after windshield cracks mid-air

Full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed, according to airport officials

By ANI Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 1:16 PM

A Saudia Airlines cargo flight on Saturday made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked mid-air, airport officials told ANI.

The aircraft landed safely at the Kolkata Airport at 12.02pm.

Before the landing, the airport had made all the necessary arrangements.

Full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed, according to airport officials.

Recently, an Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.

The airline said that the aircraft did a normal landing at Bangalore airport.

The flight inspection was done and later took off to its destination where it landed this morning.

ALSO READ: