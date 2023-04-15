Saudia Airlines flight makes emergency landing in India after windshield cracks mid-air

Biden administration "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France" after French president warns European countries on getting caught in the Beijing-Washington standoff over Taiwan
A Saudia Airlines cargo flight on Saturday made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked mid-air, airport officials told ANI.
The aircraft landed safely at the Kolkata Airport at 12.02pm.
Before the landing, the airport had made all the necessary arrangements.
Full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed, according to airport officials.
Recently, an Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.
The airline said that the aircraft did a normal landing at Bangalore airport.
The flight inspection was done and later took off to its destination where it landed this morning.
