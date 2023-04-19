Dubai Airports offers support to Sudanese passengers affected by flight cancellations

The Dubai Airports has extended support to Sudanese transit passengers who are unable to complete their journey to Khartoum. The passengers' flights were cancelled due to safety considerations arising from the current situation in Sudan.

A Dubai Airports spokesperson said the passengers had flown into the Emirate from different countries. “They have been offered temporary accommodation until they are able to travel to Khartoum or they choose to fly to other destinations.

“Dubai Airports places the highest priority on the safety of passengers and crew. (We are) … closely monitoring the situation in Sudan to determine the course of action in the coming days,” the spokesperson added.

UAE airlines had cancelled flights to Khartoum since April 15. Some carriers have extended the cancellation beyond what was announced earlier.

“Due to a deteriorating situation of civil unrest in Khartoum, all Emirates flights to/from Khartoum (EK733/EK734) are cancelled … till April 30,” Emirates Airline posted on its website. “Customers connecting on Emirates or flydubai flights to Sudan will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers.”

The airline advised affected customers to contact their travel agents or Emirates offices for rebooking options.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum and updates with regards to Emirates operations will be published in due course,” Emirates added.

A flydubai spokesperson said its flights have been cancelled as well. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and revise our schedule accordingly. “The safety of our crew and passengers is our number one priority, we apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel schedules.”

AFP reported that thousands of residents fled Sudan's capital Wednesday as fighting between the army and paramilitaries, that has killed around 200 people, raged for a fifth day after a 24-hour truce collapsed.

Earlier, the UAE called on all parties concerned in Sudan to exercise restraint, and to de-escalate and work towards ending the crisis through dialogue.

The UAE Embassy in Khartoum said it is following with great concern the developments in Sudan and reaffirmed the Emirati position on the “importance of de-escalation, and working towards finding a peaceful solution to the crisis between the concerned parties”.

The mission also stressed the importance of efforts aimed at supporting the political process and achieving national consensus towards the formation of a government.

