UAE leaders send condolences to Turkmen president on his grandmother's death

They also expressed their sympathies with senior official Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov over his mother's death

File photo

By Wam Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 6:19 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, on the death of his grandmother.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Berdimuhamedow.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has also offered condolences to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council on National Assembly, National Leader of Turkmen People, on the death of his mother. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed expressed sympathies with Berdimuhamedov.

