UAE leaders send condolences to Turkmen president on his grandmother's death

This dessert that is usually served during Christmas, is also a big hit among Muslims during the holy month
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, on the death of his grandmother.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Berdimuhamedow.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has also offered condolences to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council on National Assembly, National Leader of Turkmen People, on the death of his mother. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed expressed sympathies with Berdimuhamedov.
ALSO READ:
This dessert that is usually served during Christmas, is also a big hit among Muslims during the holy month
Here’s a selection of special evenings at iconic places to get you into the spirit of the holy month
The lavish Iftar was hosted by the Consulate General of India in collaboration with the Iman Cultural Centre
Two other participants joined the international lineup of winners for both the raffle and main draws held last Sunday
They were granted in recognition of its commitment to health and safety excellence
Demand for air travel has bounced back strongly in the UAE and other major countries in the past two years
They also received goodie bags along with a box of food for the following day's iftar
Exercise during the holy month has always been a hot topic of discussion, with many experts advising those who are fasting to tone down the intensity of their workouts