UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman over death of Saudi royal

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed expressed their sympathies

By WAM Published: Sat 29 Jul 2023, 3:03 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a message of condolences to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia over the death of Prince Dr Turki bin Muhammad bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of condolences to King Salman.

