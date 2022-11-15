UAE leaders congratulate Palestinian President on Independence Day

The country achieved independence in 1948

Photo: Wam

By WAM Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 11:48 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched similar messages to the Palestinian President and to the country's Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh.

