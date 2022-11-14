Istanbul blast: UAE leaders send condolences to President of Turkey over victims of attack

An explosion on Istiklal street on Sunday killed six and injured 38, with President Erdogan saying initial signs point to a 'terror attack'

File photo

By WAM Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 1:58 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey following the explosion on Istanbul's Istiklal Street which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In his message, His Highness wished a quick recovery for all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar message to President Erdoğan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday condemned the "vile attack" that ripped through central Istanbul.

"The relevant units of our state are working to find the perpetrators... behind this vile attack," Erdogan told a televised press conference, adding that initial signs pointed to a "terror" attack.

ALSO READ: