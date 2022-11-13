UAE strongly condemns terrorist bombing in Istanbul

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 11:15 PM

The UAE strongly condemns the terrorist bombing that took place in the centre of the Beyoglu district in Istanbul, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) confirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and the rejection of all forms of violence in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry has expressed its sincere condolences to the government and friendly people of Turkey and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Six people were killed and 38 others were wounded on Sunday when an explosion ripped through a busy pedestrian area, sending people running from the fiery blast, according to the local governor and witnesses.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday condemned the "vile attack", adding, "there is a smell of terror there."

"Our people can be rest assured that the culprits behind the attack will be punished as they deserve," he said, adding that initial information suggested "a woman played a part" in it.

