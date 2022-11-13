UAE strongly condemns terrorist bombing in Istanbul

Dubai: Remember rescued pregnant cat from viral video? Her kitten has been spotted sitting between UAE Rulers
‘To know that the cat and its little ones are still being cared for by Sheikh Mohammed is just incredible,’ says one of the rescuers
The UAE strongly condemns the terrorist bombing that took place in the centre of the Beyoglu district in Istanbul, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of civilians.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) confirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and the rejection of all forms of violence in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry has expressed its sincere condolences to the government and friendly people of Turkey and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured.
Six people were killed and 38 others were wounded on Sunday when an explosion ripped through a busy pedestrian area, sending people running from the fiery blast, according to the local governor and witnesses.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday condemned the "vile attack", adding, "there is a smell of terror there."
"Our people can be rest assured that the culprits behind the attack will be punished as they deserve," he said, adding that initial information suggested "a woman played a part" in it.
ALSO READ:
‘To know that the cat and its little ones are still being cared for by Sheikh Mohammed is just incredible,’ says one of the rescuers
The programme will train them with skills required for the future
Mary from India; Eleuterio and Jennifer from the Philippines shared Dh300,000 they won in the weekly raffle draw
He said in his lawsuit that he paid Dh4,725 to the beauty clinic for the sessions
He withdrew the money that they had saved as a couple to secure their children's future
This adventure is your chance to get a rush of adrenaline
It happened around 6.38pm near the Sheikh Khalifa Bridge in the direction of Dubai
Leaders discuss efforts to drive the country's development and meet the aspirations of its people