Istanbul bombing suspect arrested: Interior minister

The Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S was on a training mission around the King Abdulaziz Air Base when it suffered a technical fault
The person who planted the bomb on Istanbul's Istiklal Street — killing at least six people — has been arrested, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told Turkey's official Anadolu news agency on Monday.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Vice President, Fuat Oktay, had earlier said that "a woman" was responsible for the attack, which Soylu did not immediately address on Monday.
ALSO READ:
The Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S was on a training mission around the King Abdulaziz Air Base when it suffered a technical fault
A society that is not capable of (allowing women to have greater roles) does not move forward, says Francis
Tehran insists the transfer was done months before the Ukraine war
The carrier is capable of putting a payload of 80 kg into orbit
Over a quarter of the country's more than 400 cases are from Bebnine, where people resort to unsafe water sources as the state fails to provide clean water
Caretaker PM instructs his entire office to prepare an organised transition of power
The Argentine Christian figure has made outreach to Muslim communities a priority during his papacy, having visited a number of them over the years
Polls by three major Israeli TV stations indicate that former PM and his allies would capture enough seats to form new government