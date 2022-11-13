Strong explosion in heart of Istanbul, injuries reported: Turkish media

The incident reportedly occurred in a busy area shortly after 4pm

Representational image

By AFP Published: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 6:07 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 6:13 PM

A strong explosion was heard Sunday in a busy area in the heart of Istanbul, Turkish media reported, saying that people had been injured.

The explosion occurred shortly after 4:00 pm (1300 GMT), reported the television channel NTV which said there were "injured" people.

More to follow.